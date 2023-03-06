Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

    POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Van Dyne 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the United States Navy Band percussion section pose for a photo following their performance in Pocatello, Id. The Navy Band is currently on its 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans to their Navy while honoring veterans with musical tributes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7683802
    VIRIN: 230313-N-PD917-1122
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 512.47 KB
    Location: POCATELLO, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Steven Van Dyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Percussion
    Pocatello
    Navy Music
    National Tour

