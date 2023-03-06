Students from seven area public high schools perform on stage with the U.S. Navy Band in Pocatello, Id., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. When traveling across the country, Navy Band members work with young musicians from each community, inspiring the next generation to dedicate themselves to service.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7683800
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-XX795-1077
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|475.31 KB
|Location:
|POCATELLO, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by SCPO Casey Campbell, identified by DVIDS
