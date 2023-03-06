U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

Students from seven area public high schools perform on stage with the U.S. Navy Band in Pocatello, Id., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. When traveling across the country, Navy Band members work with young musicians from each community, inspiring the next generation to dedicate themselves to service.

