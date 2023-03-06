Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

    POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Casey Campbell 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Students from seven area public high schools perform on stage with the U.S. Navy Band in Pocatello, Id., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. When traveling across the country, Navy Band members work with young musicians from each community, inspiring the next generation to dedicate themselves to service.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Pocatello
    Navy Music
    National Tour

