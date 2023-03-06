Audience members stand for the performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” by the U.S. Navy Band at their performance in Pocatello, Id., while on its 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans to their Navy while honoring veterans with musical tributes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7683796 VIRIN: 230313-N-PD917-1004 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 520.91 KB Location: POCATELLO, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Steven Van Dyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.