Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

    PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Beirut veterans and Gold Star families gather at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony March 15, 2023. The ceremony was held approaching the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Bombing October 23, 1983 that killed 220 Marines, 18 Sailors, and three Soldiers. The tower will join many other monuments around the country that memorializes those who died in Beirut from 1982 to 1984. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:42
    Photo ID: 7683744
    VIRIN: 230315-F-BQ566-1013
    Resolution: 4199x2862
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Space Force
    Beirut Peacekeepers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT