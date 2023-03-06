6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

Beirut veterans and Gold Star families gather at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony March 15, 2023. The ceremony was held approaching the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Bombing October 23, 1983 that killed 220 Marines, 18 Sailors, and three Soldiers. The tower will join many other monuments around the country that memorializes those who died in Beirut from 1982 to 1984. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

