    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

    PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A helicopter with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department flies over William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony March 15, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida. The event featured multiple flyovers to include a formation of T-28 Trojan warbirds and a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:42
    Location: PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US 
    This work, 6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Space Force
    Beirut Peacekeepers

