6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. David Boyette, chief of operations for the Regional Satellite Communications Support Center-East, salutes the American flag during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, March 15, 2023. Servicemembers from all service branches attended the ceremony to show their support and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Beirut from 1982 to 1984. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

