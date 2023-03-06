Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

    PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Thurnell “Chip” Shields, former U.S. Marine and Beirut Bombing survivor, shares his story during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony March 15, 2023, at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. Shields was a Marine who survived the Beirut Bombing and retired from the Hillsborough County Florida Fire Rescue after 28 years of serving as a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:42
    Photo ID: 7683742
    VIRIN: 230315-F-BQ566-1015
    Resolution: 4291x3433
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony
    6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    U.S. Space Force
    Beirut Peacekeepers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT