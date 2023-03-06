6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

Thurnell “Chip” Shields, former U.S. Marine and Beirut Bombing survivor, shares his story during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony March 15, 2023, at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. Shields was a Marine who survived the Beirut Bombing and retired from the Hillsborough County Florida Fire Rescue after 28 years of serving as a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

