6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

Military veterans observe a Beirut Peacekeepers Tower sign during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, March 15, 2023. The tower design will consist of three levels, each with historical features designed to educate and inspire visitors to learn the full history of the role the Beirut Peacekeepers played in Lebanon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

