6th ARW supports flyover during Beirut Peacekeepers Tower groundbreaking ceremony

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling, flies over the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park during the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower Groundbreaking ceremony in Port Charlotte, Florida, March 15, 2023. The tower will memorialize the 241 Americans killed during the bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War in 1983. More than 10,000 American veterans served in Beirut from 1982 to 1984 as part of a multinational peacekeeping force that included French, Italian, and British troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

