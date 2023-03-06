Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

A student from the Japanese School of Guam asks a question to the multilateral Cope North 23 exercise participants during their visit to the school in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, Royal Austrailian Air Force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen found time in their schedules to visit the students of the Japanese School of Guam. After their presentations and demonstrations they were asked questions by the elementary school students. One of those questions was "what is your favorite cheese." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

