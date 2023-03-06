Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7]

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A student from the Japanese School of Guam asks a question to the multilateral Cope North 23 exercise participants during their visit to the school in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, Royal Austrailian Air Force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen found time in their schedules to visit the students of the Japanese School of Guam. After their presentations and demonstrations they were asked questions by the elementary school students. One of those questions was "what is your favorite cheese." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 19:08
    Photo ID: 7678153
    VIRIN: 230224-F-YT646-3700
    Resolution: 3590x2813
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: MANGILAO, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam
    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    Elementary School Visit
    School presentation
    Japanese School of Guam
    Misawa Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT