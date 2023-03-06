Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 4 of 7]

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member lets students of the Japanese School of Guam fiddle with their tools and gadgets in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. JASDF was in Guam for the annual Cope North exercise hosted by Andersen Air Force Base. While in Guam, JASDF members wanted to visit the students of the Japan School of Guam and give a presentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    Elementary School Visit
    School presentation
    Japanese School of Guam
    Misawa Airmen

