Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member lets students of the Japanese School of Guam fiddle with their tools and gadgets in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. JASDF was in Guam for the annual Cope North exercise hosted by Andersen Air Force Base. While in Guam, JASDF members wanted to visit the students of the Japan School of Guam and give a presentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

