Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Misawa Air Base, Japan, give a presentation to students of the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. The Airmen are participants of the annual Cope North exercise held at Andersen AFB. The Airmen decided to visit the Japanese School of Guam along with their international partners from the Japan Air Self Defense Force to engage with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

