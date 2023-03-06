Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 2 of 7]

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force members give a presentation to students of the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Australia, Japan and the United States of America are the three main partners in the annual Cope North exercise hosted at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This year exercise participants from all three countries decided to visit the Japanese School of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    Elementary School Visit
    School presentation
    Japanese School of Guam
    Misawa Airmen

