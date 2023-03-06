Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

Royal Australian Air Force members give a presentation to students of the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Australia, Japan and the United States of America are the three main partners in the annual Cope North exercise hosted at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This year exercise participants from all three countries decided to visit the Japanese School of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

