Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lefuel, 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, explains how they hear each other while in an aircraft during a visit to the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Lefuel worked with Japan Air Self-Defense service members to coordinate a public engagement visit to the Japanese School of Guam while JASDF was here on Guam for the annual Cope North exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7678151
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-YT646-8710
|Resolution:
|6016x3554
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
