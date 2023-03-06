Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lefuel, 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, explains how they hear each other while in an aircraft during a visit to the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Lefuel worked with Japan Air Self-Defense service members to coordinate a public engagement visit to the Japanese School of Guam while JASDF was here on Guam for the annual Cope North exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

