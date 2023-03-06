Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 5 of 7]

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Brian Lefuel, 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, explains how they hear each other while in an aircraft during a visit to the Japanese School of Guam, Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. Lefuel worked with Japan Air Self-Defense service members to coordinate a public engagement visit to the Japanese School of Guam while JASDF was here on Guam for the annual Cope North exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIRIN: 230224-F-YT646-8710
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    Elementary School Visit
    School presentation
    Japanese School of Guam
    Misawa Airmen

