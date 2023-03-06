Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Mackenzie Golightly, C-27 Spartan loadmaster, helps a Japanese School of Guam student put on a helmet during a community engagement event in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. RAAF service members joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen to visit and give a presentation to the Japanese School of Guam. This was one of the last community engagement events they were able to fit into their schedule before the end of the annual Cope North exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 19:08 Photo ID: 7678152 VIRIN: 230224-F-YT646-1850 Resolution: 4233x3356 Size: 3.21 MB Location: MANGILAO, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.