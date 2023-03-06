Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam [Image 6 of 7]

    Cope North 23 exercise participants visit the Japanese School of Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Mackenzie Golightly, C-27 Spartan loadmaster, helps a Japanese School of Guam student put on a helmet during a community engagement event in Mangilao, Guam, Feb. 24, 2023. RAAF service members joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and U.S. Air Force Airmen to visit and give a presentation to the Japanese School of Guam. This was one of the last community engagement events they were able to fit into their schedule before the end of the annual Cope North exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    Elementary School Visit
    School presentation
    Japanese School of Guam
    Misawa Airmen

