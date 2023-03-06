Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Quarters Drill [Image 8 of 21]

    General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230310-N-PA221-1168 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Allison Laxa, from Puyallup, Wash., opens a quick-acting watertight door after inspecting for heat during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 07:00
    Photo ID: 7676645
    VIRIN: 230310-N-PA221-1168
    Resolution: 5389x3593
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Drill [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    USS Nimitz Sailors Work On Aircraft
    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill
    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill
    USS Nimitz Sailors Work On Aircraft
    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training
    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    General Quarters Drill
    USS Nimitz
    Personnel Specialist
    QAWTD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT