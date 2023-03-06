Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training

230311-N-MH015-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in firefighting training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

