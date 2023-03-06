Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 16 of 21]

    Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230311-N-MH015-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in firefighting training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 07:00
    VIRIN: 230311-N-MH015-1018
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
