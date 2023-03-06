Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill [Image 14 of 21]

    USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230310-N-MJ302-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Steve Garcia, from San Antonio, Texas, maintains communications during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 07:00
    Photo ID: 7676651
    VIRIN: 230310-N-MJ302-1059
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    Washington

