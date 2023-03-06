USS Nimitz General Quarters Drill

230310-N-MJ302-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Steve Garcia, from San Antonio, Texas, maintains communications during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

