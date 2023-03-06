230310-N-PA221-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice fire hose-handling techniques during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|03.10.2023
|03.11.2023 07:00
|7676646
|230310-N-PA221-1032
|6720x4480
|1.29 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|0
This work, General Quarters Drill [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
