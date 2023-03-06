Nimitz Conducts Firefighting Training

230311-N-MH015-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Cory Rucker-Patterson, from St. Louis, mans a fire hose during firefighting training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

