    Chief of Chaplains visits Osan [Image 6 of 6]

    Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, left-center, receives a tour of the chapel construction site by Chang-Hun Yi, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers general engineer, right-center, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. The chapel first went under construction in Jan. of 2021 and is scheduled to be finished by early 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing chapel team offers service members a variety of religious services and resources to strengthen spiritual fitness, support overall wellness and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:45
    Photo ID: 7651600
    VIRIN: 230221-F-IC495-1589
    Resolution: 5801x3860
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    #USAF #51FW #HC #ChaplainCorps #chaplain

