Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, talks with leadership and chapel staff from the 607th Air Support Operations Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. During the meeting, Kitchens listened to obstacles 607th ASOG members face and what the chaplain corps can do to help support their team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR