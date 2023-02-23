Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, coins Staff Sgt. Carnell Caster, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, for his exemplary performance as a wingman and leader at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. Caster was coined by Kitchens for his exemplary performance as a wingman and a leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

