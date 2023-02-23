U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, salutes Senior Airman Julia Morgan, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lock shop technician at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. Morgan was coined for her exemplary performance as an Airman and a locksmith. Morgan is one of two General Services Administration-certified
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 01:45
|Photo ID:
|7651598
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-IC495-1386
|Resolution:
|5935x3949
|Size:
|14.9 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Chaplains visits Osan [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT