    Chief of Chaplains visits Osan [Image 4 of 6]

    Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, salutes Senior Airman Julia Morgan, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lock shop technician at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. Morgan was coined for her exemplary performance as an Airman and a locksmith. Morgan is one of two General Services Administration-certified

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
