Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, receives a tour of the chapel construction site by Chang-Hun Yi, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers general engineer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. The chapel first went under construction in Jan. of 2021 and is scheduled to be finished by early 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

