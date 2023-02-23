Chief of Chaplains visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, coins Staff Sgt. Carlton Cotton, 51st Operations Support Squadron radar approach control watch supervisor, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 21, 2023. Cotton was coined by Kitchens for his exemplary performance as a wingman and a leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 02.21.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR