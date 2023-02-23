Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9]

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jazmin Scott, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, center, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 21:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Holloman AFB
    ALS
    49th Wing

