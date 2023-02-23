ALS Class 23-C Graduation

Staff Sgt. Jazmin Scott, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, center, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

