Staff Sgt. Brooklyn McGhee, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the Commandant's Award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7650181
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-IP012-1887
|Resolution:
|4953x3295
|Size:
|966.01 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
