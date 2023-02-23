ALS Class 23-C Graduation

Staff Sgt. Brooklyn McGhee, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the Commandant's Award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

