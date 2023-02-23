ALS Class 23-C Graduation

Senior Airman Paulo Dias, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the Academic Achievement Award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations and demonstrations of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

