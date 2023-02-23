Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 7 of 9]

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachary Peacock, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7650184
    VIRIN: 230216-F-IP012-1890
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation
    ALS Class 23-C Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Holloman AFB
    ALS
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT