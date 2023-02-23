Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation

    ALS Class 23-C Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jason Bass, Detachment 3 Security Forces Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7650182
    VIRIN: 230216-F-IP012-1888
    Resolution: 5302x3528
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Holloman AFB
    ALS
    49th Wing

