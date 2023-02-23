Staff Sgt. Jason Bass, Detachment 3 Security Forces Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7650182
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-IP012-1888
|Resolution:
|5302x3528
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 23-C Graduation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
