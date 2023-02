ALS Class 23-C Graduation

Senior Airman Zachary Peacock, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the profession of arms award during the graduation of ALS class 23-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023. The profession of arms award recognizes the student who most embodies the profession of arms, which is demonstrated with a comprehensive understanding of the warrior ethos, oath of enlistment, and the airman’s creed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

