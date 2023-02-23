Firefighters with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron carry a medical training manikin during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. This training exercise evaluated the preparedness of base personnel in the case of a real-world incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7650016
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-NI018-1046
|Resolution:
|5324x3803
|Size:
|876.68 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT