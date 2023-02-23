A firefighter with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron treats a simulated casualty during a Major Accident Response Exercise, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. This exercise tested the base’s emergency response prior to the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7650008
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-NI018-1038
|Resolution:
|4996x3569
|Size:
|551.46 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT