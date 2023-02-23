Personnel with the 2nd Medical Group guide simulated casualties to medical care stations during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. This exercise tested the communication and response of Barksdale Airmen during a simulated major accident scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 7650015 VIRIN: 230224-F-NI018-1132 Resolution: 5426x3876 Size: 760.45 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.