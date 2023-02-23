Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise

Personnel with the 2nd Medical Group guide simulated casualties to medical care stations during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. This exercise tested the communication and response of Barksdale Airmen during a simulated major accident scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
