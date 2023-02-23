Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel with the 2nd Medical Group prepare a stretcher for a medical training manikin during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. This training exercise evaluated the preparedness of base personnel (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

