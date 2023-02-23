Barksdale executes Major Accident Response Exercise

A firefighter with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to respond to a simulated incident during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 24, 2023. A multitude of units participated in the exercise, including first responders, the safety office, maintenance squadrons and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

