Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. Together with our Allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. The 50th ARS and the 909th ARS refueled four B-1B Lancers during this Bomber Task Force mission, including those that participated in the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

