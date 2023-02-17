A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. Together with our Allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. The 50th ARS and the 909th ARS refueled four B-1B Lancers during this Bomber Task Force mission, including those that participated in the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7645527
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-IV266-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|22.97 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT