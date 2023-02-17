Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 7 of 8]

    Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. Together with our Allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. The 50th ARS and the 909th ARS refueled four B-1B Lancers during this Bomber Task Force mission, including those that participated in the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

    This work, Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

