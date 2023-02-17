Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. The 50th ARS and the 909th ARS refueled four B-1B Lancers during this Bomber Task Force mission, including those that participated in the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

