Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. Bomber Task Force missions support the National Defense Strategy objectives of integrated deterrence and building enduring advantages, enabling strategic bombers to operate forward from a broad array of overseas and continental U.S. locations with greater operational resilience. The 50th ARS and the 909th ARS refueled four B-1B Lancers during this Bomber Task Force mission, including those that participated in the Aero India 2023 aerospace exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)

