    Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 1 of 8]

    Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandyn Shaulis, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker co-pilot, flies a KC-135 over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command force employment, military posture and operations honor the security commitments in the region by ensuring the ability to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 7645521
    VIRIN: 230217-F-VQ804-1182
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    KC135
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

