U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandyn Shaulis, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker co-pilot, flies a KC-135 over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2023. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command force employment, military posture and operations honor the security commitments in the region by ensuring the ability to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7645521 VIRIN: 230217-F-VQ804-1182 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.