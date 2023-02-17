Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific

U.S. Air Force Maj. Theo Moran, 909th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, conducts pre-flight checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. The KC-135 delivers global aerial refueling capabilities to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|02.17.2023
|02.23.2023 01:05
|7645524
|230217-F-VQ804-1063
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
