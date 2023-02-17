U.S. Air Force Maj. Theo Moran, 909th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, looks outside the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7645523 VIRIN: 230217-F-VQ804-1081 Resolution: 6508x4339 Size: 963.54 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombers showcase long range deterrence over Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.