    Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7]

    Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex

    HALEAKALA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Contractors survey the landscape around a generator at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of equipment to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is consistent with legal requirements and sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 22:14
    Location: HALEAKALA, HI, US
    Community
    INDOPACOM
    United States Space Force
    U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific

