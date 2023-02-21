Contractors take topographical measurements prior to testing and excavating contaminated soil at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing site on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of equipment to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is consistent with legal requirements and sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 22:14 Photo ID: 7645493 VIRIN: 230221-F-IP756-1108 Resolution: 5034x3596 Size: 3.84 MB Location: HALEAKALA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.