Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex

A contractor sets a red marker indicating there is an electrical line underground at the location near the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of equipment to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is consistent with legal requirements and sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

