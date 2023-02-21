Contractors take topographical measurements to ensure all soil and areas are returned to their natural state at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of equipment to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is consistent with legal requirements and sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 22:14 Photo ID: 7645494 VIRIN: 230221-F-IP756-1095 Resolution: 5006x3576 Size: 4.8 MB Location: HALEAKALA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.