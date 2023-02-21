Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex

Contractors use a ground-penetrating radar to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2023. After mapping utilities under the ground, contractors will excavate soil around the generator which was contaminated during a recent fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

Date Taken: 02.21.2023
Location: HALEAKALA, HI, US