Contractors use a ground-penetrating radar to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2023. After mapping utilities under the ground, contractors will excavate soil around the generator which was contaminated during a recent fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7645497
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-IP756-1029
|Resolution:
|5156x3683
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|HALEAKALA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT