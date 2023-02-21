Rocks and flags identify a perimeter around a Haleakala Silversword, a highly-endangered plant on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of techniques to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7645496
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-IP756-1036
|Resolution:
|4919x3514
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|HALEAKALA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
