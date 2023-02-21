Rocks and flags identify a perimeter around a Haleakala Silversword, a highly-endangered plant on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2023. Contractors used a variety of techniques to ensure excavation of the contaminated soil is sensitive to local and cultural imperatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

Date Taken: 02.21.2023
Location: HALEAKALA, HI, US
This work, Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jimmie Pike