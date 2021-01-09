Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidential Gallery [Image 7 of 9]

    Presidential Gallery

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    The Flying the President exhibit in the Presidential Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The museum was the recipient of the Air Force Heritage Award from the Department of the Air Force History and Museums Program for the exhibit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 7642586
    VIRIN: 210901-F-AU145-1020
    Resolution: 5556x3850
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    MUP
    SAM 26000

